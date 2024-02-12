Nova Scotians can now play in big-money Toronto Blue Jays’ 50-50 lottery

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians will now be able to buy 50/50 tickets online that are sold at Toronto Blue Jays baseball games –all in a bid to support children and youth sports.

The Nova Scotia government announced Monday it has partnered with Jays Care Foundation and the Province of Ontario in the initiative.

As of this spring, Jays Care 50/50 tickets will be available to purchase online in Nova Scotia, marking the first time Canadians outside of Ontario have been able to take part.

Last year, Jays Care 50/50 jackpots totaled about $16 million. One grand prize awarded last season reached $5.9 million.

Jays Care is a Toronto-based registered charity, but the province notes in its release that proceeds from all raffle tickets purchased by Nova Scotians will be used locally, and not in Ontario.

Nova Scotians will also be eligible to win the main jackpot.

“Jays Care Foundation does great work to support facilities and programs where young people can play, and this partnership will allow more Nova Scotian kids to benefit,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia, in a release.

Already in 2023, more than 2,400 children and youth in Nova Scotia took part in Jays Care programming, according to the province.

As well, Jays Care has invested $685,000 to build and refurbish baseball diamonds in six Nova Scotia communities.