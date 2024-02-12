Evacuation lifted at Catholic elementary school in Lindsay, Ont. after device found

Send this page to someone via email

Students are able to return to class again after a Catholic elementary school in Lindsay, Ont., had been evacuated Monday morning so police could investigate a suspicious device.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service said St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School was evacuated as a safety precaution around 8:30 a.m. after a staff member reported they had found a suspicious object on the school grounds in the Orchard Park Road area.

Per the school’s evacuation and safety measures, the students and staff were evacuated to nearby Parkview Public School and were accommodated in the gymnasium and library.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service is on scene at St. John Paul Elementary School in Lindsay. A suspicious device was located in the area of the school. The school has been evacuated as a safety precaution while police investigate.@kawarthalakes pic.twitter.com/oHARUPXSEi — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) February 12, 2024

Police say officers conducted a thorough search of the school and grounds. And officers determined that the object found was “no threat to the public.”

No other details were given.

Around 10:20 a.m., the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Catholic District School Board said police had cleared the scene and students could return to the building.

“Police have determined there is no threat to the school community,” the school board stated. “Students and staff will make their way back from Parkview Public School to proceed with the school day.”

Police shortly after stated there is “absolutely no threat to public safety, therefore the scene has been released and the school has been reopened.”

Late Monday morning in a message sent to families and guardians, school principal Michael DeMaeyer said the device found was cylindrical and “appeared” to have wires attached.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to our staff and students for their exemplary conduct during the evacuation,” stated DeMaeyer. “Their calmness and cooperation were crucial in ensuring the process went smoothly. Our thanks also extend to the Kawartha Lakes Police Services for their swift action and thorough investigation, and to the Parkview Public School community for their hospitality and support.”

DeMaeyer assured that safety remains an “utmost priority” at the school.

“Regular drills and preparedness exercises are part of our school routines to ensure our school community is well-prepared for any emergency,” he said.