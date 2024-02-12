Canada provides support to citizen arrested for opening Thai plane door

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada is providing consular assistance to a Canadian citizen who was taken into custody last week after Thai authorities say the person opened an emergency door on a Thai Airways plane.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of the arrest of a Canadian citizen in Thailand. Consular officials are providing consular service,” said a spokesperson for Global Affairs in a statement to Global News on Sunday when asked about the specific case.

“Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

The local TV station ThaiPBS identified the passenger as a Canadian man.

His lawyer told the broadcaster he admitted to opening the door last Thursday because he thought “people were coming after him.”

“From his behaviour, it’s likely he was hallucinating,” Jirawat Yarnkiatpakdee said in an interview with ThaiPBS.

Story continues below advertisement

4:51 Air Canada passenger tries to open plane door during Toronto-bound flight

The flight was departing Chiang Mai in northern Thailand and heading for the capital Bangkok.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Thai officials say things went sideways, as the aircraft was preparing for takeoff.

The Canadian passenger opened the emergency door, which caused the inflatable slide to activate.

Witnesses described scenes of mayhem on social media.

“The whole plane was in chaos,” wrote passenger Ananya Tiangtae on Facebook.

“What if we were 30,000 feet above sea level? What would happen?” Ananya added.

2:33 How to combat fear of flying amid recent airline incidents

A Chiang Mai airport spokesperson told Reuters that the aircraft returned to the terminal, passengers got off the plane and technicians carried out safety inspections.

Story continues below advertisement

The disturbance affected more than a dozen flights.

The Thai Airways plane was eventually cleared for takeoff.

— with files from Saba Aziz and Reuters