Canada

Missing Tyendinaga woman found deceased

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 8:05 am
1 min read
Michelle had been missing since Jan. 8, 2024.
Michelle had been missing since Jan .8, 2024. Tyendinaga Police Service
A woman missing since Jan. 8 was found dead, Tyendinaga police said.

The woman, identified only by her first name Michelle, had been the subject of a land and water search, and Tyendinaga police said they were saddened by the result.

“Michelle has been located, but it was an outcome no one wanted,” officers said in a post on Facebook.

“The Tyendinaga Police wish to express heartfelt condolences to Michelle’s family and the friends that stood by them.”

Tyendinaga police said no further details will be released at this time, but thanked the more than 30 OPP officers who assisted in the investigation, along with flight and boat crews and K9 units.

