Crime

ASIRT to investigate officer-involved shooting near Bonnyville, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate what led an RCMP officer to discharge a weapon while responding to an incident in Bonnyville on Feb. 9. View image in full screen
Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate what led an RCMP officer to discharge a weapon while responding to an incident in Bonnyville on Feb. 9. Global News
Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate what led an RCMP officer to discharge a weapon while responding to an incident in Bonnyville on Feb. 9.

According to RCMP, officers were responding to a report of a man “acting erratically,” at a rural home in Municipal District of Bonneyville around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the man was trying to gain access to a room where people were “hiding” and caused damage to the home.  Officers were able to enter the home and de-escalate the situation so that those inside the home could leave safely.

RCMP said the suspect confronted them again, which resulted in an officer discharging their service firearm and seriously injuring the suspect. Officers administered life-saving measures and EMS was called. The man was taken by STARS to hospital where he remains in serious, life-threatening condition. No other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

RCMP said the incident was immediately reported to the Director of Law Enforcement, causing the deployment of ASIRT to conduct an independent investigation. The RCMP said an internal review process has also been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident.

