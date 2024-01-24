ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in west Edmonton Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a 19-year-old woman was shot Tuesday following a confrontation with police inside a west Edmonton home.

Officers were called to the home near 64th Avenue and 172nd Street shortly before 6 p.m., for reports of a family dispute involving a weapon.

According to police, officers were told two female siblings, a 19-year-old young adult and a pre-teen girl, were inside the home alone and involved in the dispute.

Shortly after officers entered the home, a confrontation occurred between police and the 19-year-old.

A conducted energy weapon was deployed and one of the officers subsequently discharged their firearm, striking the adult female.

The EPS said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has now taken over the investigation.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.