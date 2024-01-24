Menu

Crime

ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in west Edmonton Tuesday

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 10:24 am
1 min read
ASIRT has now taken over an investigation involving the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) after a 19-year-old woman was shot Tuesday following a confrontation with police inside a west Edmonton home. View image in full screen
ASIRT has now taken over an investigation involving the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) after a 19-year-old woman was shot Tuesday following a confrontation with police inside a west Edmonton home. File/Global News
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said a 19-year-old woman was shot Tuesday following a confrontation with police inside a west Edmonton home.

Officers were called to the home near 64th Avenue and 172nd Street shortly before 6 p.m., for reports of a family dispute involving a weapon.

According to police, officers were told two female siblings, a 19-year-old young adult and a pre-teen girl, were inside the home alone and involved in the dispute.

Shortly after officers entered the home, a confrontation occurred between police and the 19-year-old.

A conducted energy weapon was deployed and one of the officers  subsequently discharged their firearm, striking the adult female.

The EPS said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has now taken over the investigation.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

