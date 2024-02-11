5 taken to hospital after Winnipeg apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire at an apartment building on Furby Street in Winnipeg sent five people to hospital Sunday.

The Winnipeg fire department was called to the scene on the 0 to 100 block of Furby Street at around 3:20 a.m.

It says crews found heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building when they arrived at the scene.

Crews were told multiple residents could be trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the residents, according to the fire department and five people were taken to hospital.

Winnipeg’s emergency social services team was deployed and is working with about 30 of the 40 people displaced who need assistance finding places to stay.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.