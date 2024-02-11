Menu

Canada

5 taken to hospital after Winnipeg apartment fire

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 11, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
Crest of the Winnipeg fire department. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Winnipeg social services sent an emergency team to the scene of the fire to help displaced residents. Elisha Dacey/Global News
An early morning fire at an apartment building on Furby Street in Winnipeg sent five people to hospital Sunday.

The Winnipeg fire department was called to the scene on the 0 to 100 block of Furby Street at around 3:20 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It says crews found heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building when they arrived at the scene.

Crews were told multiple residents could be trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the residents, according to the fire department and five people were taken to hospital.

Trending Now

Winnipeg’s emergency social services team was deployed and is working with about 30 of the 40 people displaced who need assistance finding places to stay.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

