Lifestyle

South Okanagan songstress hosting Valentine’s Day concert

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 7:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'South Okanagan songstress hosts Valentine’s Day concert'
South Okanagan songstress hosts Valentine’s Day concert
A well-known South Okanagan musician who frequently performs at wineries throughout the valley is inviting an audience to spend Valentine's Day with her at her upcoming concert. Sydney Morton has the story.
Once you hear Bianca Berkland’s voice it’s hard to forget her unique raspy notes paired with the sweet sound of the piano.

The South Okanagan songstress hopes to woo the crowd at her Valentine’s Day concert.

“Music it’s my life, I absolutely love doing it,” said Berkland. “The original [songs] get what I want to say out there which I think is important… I just write and whatever comes out and I hope that someone can take something away from it. I’ve heard people say how it moves them and that’s when you know you’re doing something right.”

Berkland says she writes her songs as a form of therapy which is reflected in her upcoming single, Feeling This Way which is helping her sort through the healing process.

“It’s about how in the worst times I tend to distract myself and keep myself super busy without really processing the situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another one of her songs called Black Bird is about navigating tough situations.

“The world that we live in, it can be dark at times. It can be full of conflict and sometimes you just wanna close your eyes and imagine we’re all just full of peace, tranquillity,” said Berkland.

Berkland will take the stage at the Venables Theatre in Oliver Feb. 14 and tickets are still available online. For more information visit www.venablestheatre.ca

