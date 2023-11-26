Okanagan musician’s first single hits international streaming playlists

An Okanagan musician’s first single has made its way around the world and onto international Spotify playlists.

Light’s Go Down is the first single Kelowna’s James Gass has released under the name Pastel Room Band.

“I got on (playlists) in Greece, in the Czech Republic, they are liking it, Australia, Mexico,” said Gass. “I’ve been in music projects before, it was always fun, we would play shows, but it was fun but never fully committed and I am at the point now where I don’t want to hold back and if I want to make something I am going to do it.”

Gass wrote Light’s Go Down, when he was a teenager and now that he has released it to the world, it may be the ticket to achieving his dreams.

“I was just a 14-year-old boy in my room writing music for so long in the shadows, and you know I am still that 14-year-old boy but it means so much. It’s everything in my life that I put on the table, it’s fantastic, it’s unbelievable,” said Gass.

You can listen to Light’s Go Down on all streaming platforms. In the coming days Gass will be dropping a live recording session.