Haliburton Highlands OPP seek suspect in Minden home robbery, assault

The OPP is looking for a suspect following an assault and a robbery at a home in Minden early Friday.
Haliburton Highlands OPP say the incident occurred at a Parkside Street residence around 4:30 a.m. The victim of the assault was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police on Friday had initially stated there was no concern for public safety after they were investigating a “disturbance” at a home.
However, they said on Saturday that the suspect is believed to be in possession of a weapon and is “considered a potential threat to public safety.”
The suspect is a 28-year-old man who stands 6-foot-1 with a thin build. He has blue eyes, short brown hair and a light-brown partial beard. He also has two tattoos: a Canadian flag with a cross on the right forearm and a female on left forearm.
Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to call 911.
Comments