Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ban on several cosmetic surgeries for pets now in effect in Quebec

By Samira Ait Kaci Ali The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
A cat is shown at a pet store in Montreal, Thursday, August 8, 2019. A ban on four cosmetic surgeries for pets came into effect in Quebec today, putting an end to vocal cord removal, ear cropping, tail trimming and cat declawing for aesthetic purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A cat is shown at a pet store in Montreal, Thursday, August 8, 2019. A ban on four cosmetic surgeries for pets came into effect in Quebec today, putting an end to vocal cord removal, ear cropping, tail trimming and cat declawing for aesthetic purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A wide-ranging update to Quebec’s pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.

Though Quebec’s order of veterinarians had previously discouraged vocal cord removal, ear cropping, tail trimming and cat declawing, the new regulation officially prohibits the procedures for aesthetic purposes.

The measure formalizes a widespread rejection of the practices among professionals, said order president Gaston Rioux.

“This movement is not unique to Quebec,” he said in an interview. “Worldwide, this is the type of surgery that is banned and discouraged.”

Ontario is now the only province in Canada without a ban on cat declawing.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Rioux and his predecessor Caroline Kilsdonk said the four non-essential procedures unduly expose animals to risks associated with surgery and can lead to behavioural issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Vocal cord removal to suppress dog barking, for example, “is not considered very humane because if a dog is barking excessively, it probably has an anxiety or boredom problem,” Kilsdonk explained.

“We only deal with the symptom, not the cause of the problem,” she said.

And nearly one-third of cats who have undergone declawing — the equivalent of removing the human fingertip — exhibit behaviour problems or aggressiveness, Giroux said.

The Quebec regulation still allows veterinarians to recommend the surgeries for medical therapeutic purposes, and it makes an exception for the ear cropping of stray cats in authorized capture, sterilize and release programs.

Trending Now

Among the regulation’s other provisions are bans on euthanasia by inhalation, leashing an animal without a collar, mating animals whose sizes are incompatible and feeding meat to pet pigs.

Click to play video: 'Own a pet? New animal welfare regulations come into effect in Quebec'
Own a pet? New animal welfare regulations come into effect in Quebec

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices