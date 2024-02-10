Winnipeg police investigating 3 separate stabbings overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Within a span of eight hours, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) received reports of three separate stabbing incidents.

The first incident occurred on Friday at 8:40 p.m. in the area of Donald Street and Portage Avenue. According to a release, “The victim, a male in his 40s, was transported to hospital in unstable condition and upgraded to stable.”

The second incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m on Saturday in the 800 block of Main Street. Police at the scene found a man in his 20s with multiple injuries. Emergency care included a chest seal. “The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable,” police said.

The last incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Officers responded to a report of another stabbing in the area of Church Avenue and Main Street, where they found a man in his 30s in need of emergency medical care. The man was hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.