Crime

Winnipeg police investigating 3 separate stabbings overnight

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information about the stabbings to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crimestoppers. File / Getty
Within a span of eight hours, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) received reports of three separate stabbing incidents.

The first incident occurred on Friday at 8:40 p.m. in the area of Donald Street and Portage Avenue. According  to a release, “The victim, a male in his 40s, was transported to hospital in unstable condition and upgraded to stable.”

The second incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m on Saturday in the 800 block of Main Street. Police at the scene found a man in his 20s with multiple injuries. Emergency care included a chest seal. “The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable,” police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The last incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Officers responded to a report of another stabbing in the area of Church Avenue and Main Street, where they found a man in his 30s in need of emergency medical care. The man was hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

