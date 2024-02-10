Collision closes section of Highway 33 between Kelowna and Big White Ski Resort

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight, multiple-vehicle collision has closed a section of Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

Police say the closed section is between Peregrine and Philpot roads, and that the accident happened just before 1 a.m.

⛔️CLOSED – #BCHwy33 – A vehicle incident has the road closed in both directions between Forks Rd and Philpott Rd. Detour not available. #KelownaBC ℹ️For more info: https://t.co/YTHzpxAkIR pic.twitter.com/e9wOfbF20H — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 10, 2024

“Due to the severity of this collision and the on-going investigation, the RCMP are advising that Hwy 33 has been closed in both directions until this part of the investigation has been concluded,” police said Saturday morning.

If you have to travel between Kelowna and the small community of Rock Creek — which includes Big White Ski Resort and Beaverdell — police say the only route is a lengthy detour via Highway 97 through Osoyoos.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.