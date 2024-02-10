Menu

Traffic

Collision closes section of Highway 33 between Kelowna and Big White Ski Resort

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 11:58 am
A map showing a closed section of Highway 33 east of Kelowna. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the closure, which is between Kelowna and Big White Ski Resort. Global News
An overnight, multiple-vehicle collision has closed a section of Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

Police say the closed section is between Peregrine and Philpot roads, and that the accident happened just before 1 a.m.

“Due to the severity of this collision and the on-going investigation, the RCMP are advising that Hwy 33 has been closed in both directions until this part of the investigation has been concluded,” police said Saturday morning.

If you have to travel between Kelowna and the small community of Rock Creek — which includes Big White Ski Resort and Beaverdell — police say the only route is a lengthy detour via Highway 97 through Osoyoos.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

