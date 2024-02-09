Menu

Fire

One person dead after house fire in Wasagamack First Nation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 10:16 pm
1 min read
A man was found dead after a house fire in Wasagamack First Nation.
A man was found dead after a house fire in Wasagamack First Nation. Google Maps
A 37-year-old man was found dead after a house fire  in Wasagamack First Nation Thursday.

Police received a report of the fire just before 4 p.m. and when they arrived, the primary resident of the home was unaccounted for.

It was around three hours later when the body of the man was found inside the home, which had been completely destroyed.

RCMP continue to investigate.

