Violent offender who walked away from Vancouver halfway house wanted Canada-wide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are on the lookout for a convicted killer who walked away from his halfway house.

Steven Frederickson, 57, signed out of the facility on Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

In a media release, police described Frederickson as “violent” and a “risk to public safety.”

2:21 Randall Hopley back in custody after arrest outside Vancouver police station

In 2010, Frederickson beat Robert-Jan Planje to death. Planje was a transgender man whose mobile home he was living in.

Story continues below advertisement

He was convicted of manslaughter in 2016, and prosecutors sought to have him declared a dangerous offender.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A judge ruled Crown hadn’t met the legal threshold for that designation, and instead sentenced him to 10 years in prison followed by a 10-year long-term offender status, which put him under court-ordered supervision.

Vancouver police issued a similar bulletin about Frederickson in April 2023 after he walked away from his halfway house. He was re-arrested several days later.

0:31 Condition on residence removed for violent sex offender who lives in Vancouver

Frederickson is described as six-feet-one-inch tall with a slim build, a long grey beard and long grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark brown plaid jacket with black lines, a black hoodie, dark grey pants, black shoes with an unknown white logo on the front, and black sunglasses.

Story continues below advertisement

He is legally deaf and walks with a red cane.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.