Crime

Violent offender who walked away from Vancouver halfway house wanted Canada-wide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
Steven Frederickson is wanted Canada-wide for walking away from his Vancouver halfway house on Thursday. View image in full screen
Steven Frederickson is wanted Canada-wide for walking away from his Vancouver halfway house on Thursday. Vancouver police
Vancouver police are on the lookout for a convicted killer who walked away from his halfway house.

Steven Frederickson, 57, signed out of the facility on Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

In a media release, police described Frederickson as “violent” and a “risk to public safety.”

In 2010, Frederickson beat Robert-Jan Planje to death. Planje was a transgender man whose mobile home he was living in.

He was convicted of manslaughter in 2016, and prosecutors sought to have him declared a dangerous offender.

A judge ruled Crown hadn’t met the legal threshold for that designation, and instead sentenced him to 10 years in prison followed by a 10-year long-term offender status, which put him under court-ordered supervision.

Vancouver police issued a similar bulletin about Frederickson in April 2023 after he walked away from his halfway house. He was re-arrested several days later.

Frederickson is described as six-feet-one-inch tall with a slim build, a long grey beard and long grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark brown plaid jacket with black lines, a black hoodie, dark grey pants, black shoes with an unknown white logo on the front, and black sunglasses.

He is legally deaf and walks with a red cane.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

