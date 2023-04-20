Menu

Crime

Convicted killer who walked away from Vancouver halfway house wanted Canada-wide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 9:52 pm
Steven Frederickson is wanted Canada-wide for walking away from his Vancouver halfway house on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Steven Frederickson is wanted Canada-wide for walking away from his Vancouver halfway house on Wednesday. Vancouver police
Vancouver police are on the lookout for a convicted killer with a history of violence who walked away from his halfway house.

Steven Frederickson, 56, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the terms of his long-term supervision order.

Read more: Violent Calgary sex offender Marcel Parent arrested after vanishing in B.C.

“He is considered to be violent, posing a risk to public safety,” Vancouver police said in a media release.

Police said he was last seen when he left the halfway house on Wednesday.

In 2016, Fredrickson was convicted of manslaughter for the 2010 beating death of Robert-Jan Planje, a transgender man whose mobile home he was living in at the time.

Prosecutors at the time had sought to have him declared a dangerous offender, but the sentencing judge ruled the Crown had not met the criminal standard for the designation.

The judge instead handed him a 10 year prison sentence and ordered a 10-year long-term offender status, which placed him under court-ordered supervision for a decade.

Read more: Vancouver police release new image of suspect in Chinese Cultural Centre arson

Court records show previous convictions dating back to 1984, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon and mischief.

Fredrickson is described as six-foot-one with a slim build, a long grey beard and long grey hair. He is legally deaf, and police said he typically wears sunglasses. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Vancouver Canucks baseball cap, a black jacket, and light blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

