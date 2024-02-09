Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in connection with residential break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing charges after the Winnipeg Police Service were called to a report of a residential break-and-enter incident this week.

Police said they attended the scene of the incident on Feb. 8, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 300 block of Beverley Street. They said the victim, a woman in her 60s, reported that she and another resident were asleep when she woke up to someone in her room. The victim said that the person demanded money while being armed with a weapon.

No one was physically injured.

Officials said the suspect, a 28-year-old woman, was found outside the residence and in possession of the stolen property. She faces charges related to breaking and entering, uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and robbery.

She was released on an undertaking.

