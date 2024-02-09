Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Small plane makes emergency landing on Florida interstate, crashes into vehicle

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 9, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Plane crashes, bursts into flames on Florida highway'
Plane crashes, bursts into flames on Florida highway
WATCH: Plane crashes, bursts into flames on Florida highway (Warning: This video may contain disturbing content. Discretion advised.)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A small airplane collided with a vehicle as it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida Friday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air, authorities said.

The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.

Brianna Walker, 26, witnessed as the wing of the plane dragged the car in front of hers and slammed into the wall.

“It’s seconds that separated us from the car in front of us,” she said. “The wing pulverized this one car.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Walker and her friend saw the plane moments before it hit the highway, allowing her friend to pull over before the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Plane crashes into mobile home community, kills 3 in Florida'
Plane crashes into mobile home community, kills 3 in Florida

“The plane was over our heads by inches,” she said. “It took a hard right and skid across the highway.”

Trending Now

Walker said an explosion of flames then burst from the plane with a loud boom. Pieces of the plane littered the highway.

“It feels unreal like a movie,” she said. “It was seconds between us dying.”

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet with five people aboard. The crash happened about 3:15 p.m., the agency said. It was not immediately known whether there were fatalities or injuries among those aboard the plane or anyone on the busy interstate.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. A photo captured by the Florida Department of Transportation showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from the plane.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices