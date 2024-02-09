New unit provides Indigenous-led community intervention in Elsipogtog, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Since December, the new Indige-Watch unit has been accompanying the Elsipogtog RCMP on certain calls in order to assist with de-escalation.

“The view of the RCMP uniform can already be intimidating to our First Nation people,” Indige-Watch program director Sheneeka Millier said in an interview on Wednesday.

“We want to just bridge that gap, and if just our presence alone can deescalate and calm someone before things get out of hand, that’s where we strive.”

Indige-Watch, which was created at the direction of the Elsipogtog chief and council, is a non-enforcement unit. It currently has eight members on staff who are trained in mental health, first aid, first-responder medical intervention, naloxone kit use, and search and rescue.

Each staff member has undergone a five-week training course at the Atlantic Police Academy, as well as additional training related to search and rescue in Miramichi.

Unit members can be called in by RCMP officers or members of the Elsipogtog community who need assistance.

Elsipogtog RCMP Sgt. Pierre-Luc Haché said that Indige-Watch has been called in to assist with RCMP calls at a rate of about five times a week since late December.

He said having Indige-Watch as a resource has been positive for the detachment.

Millier said a culturally-informed approach to intervention is important.

“It doesn’t matter which reserve you’re from. If you just know someone who is First Nation is around, you just automatically have this comfort,” she said. “You just automatically know where you come from. You know the struggles, the hardships, the judgements that might come for certain calls.”

Indige-Watch started hiring staff in April and began regular operations in December. Millier said they’re hoping to hire two more part-time employees.

The program was founded by Kenneth Francis, spokesperson for Kopit Lodge, an organization tasked with resource development by the Elsipogtog chief and council.

Francis said they’re still trying to figure out how Indige-Watch will evolve long-term, but he’s hoping its members can serve as role models in the community.

“In eight to 10 years we hope to have a core established, core that our people, our youngsters can really honour and respect because they are there to help our people and protect our people,” Francis said in an interview.

Francis said they’re still trying to spread the word about the service, but they’ve already gotten some positive feedback from the community.

“Elders have had real good comments, positive comments on how they’re being treated,” he said. “I’m really proud of what (the Indige-Watch team) are doing.”

Indige-Watch can be reached by phone or text 24 hours a day, seven days a week.