Okanagan weather: Welcomed sunshine, but more clouds, in forecast

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Following weeks of unrelenting grey skies, sunshine is bathing the Okanagan.

Sadly, the welcomed weather won’t last throughout the weekend, though it will return for the upcoming workweek.

According to Environment Canada, the weekend will see clouds roll in on Saturday, followed by periods of either rain or snow on Sunday.

However, the workweek will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures hovering just above zero and temperatures dipping to around -5 C.

2:03 B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 8

Below are the local forecasts.

Story continues below advertisement

Salmon Arm

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 2 C. Low -4 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 2 C. Low -4 C. Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.

Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C. Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C. Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -6 C.

Vernon

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 3 C. Low -4 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 3 C. Low -4 C. Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.

Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C. Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C. Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.

Kelowna

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 3 C. Low -5 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 3 C. Low -5 C. Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.

Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C. Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C. Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.

Penticton

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 4 C. Low -3 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 4 C. Low -3 C. Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 0 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.

Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C. Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C. Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.

Osoyoos

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 4 C. Low -3 C.

Mainly sunny. High: 4 C. Low -3 C. Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 0 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.

Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C. Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C. Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.

1:09 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 9