Okanagan weather: Welcomed sunshine, but more clouds, in forecast

Following weeks of unrelenting grey skies, sunshine is bathing the Okanagan.
Sadly, the welcomed weather won’t last throughout the weekend, though it will return for the upcoming workweek.
According to Environment Canada, the weekend will see clouds roll in on Saturday, followed by periods of either rain or snow on Sunday.
However, the workweek will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures hovering just above zero and temperatures dipping to around -5 C.
Below are the local forecasts.
Salmon Arm
- Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 2 C. Low -4 C.
- Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.
- Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -6 C.
Vernon
- Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 3 C. Low -4 C.
- Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.
- Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.
Kelowna
- Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 3 C. Low -5 C.
- Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.
- Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.
Penticton
- Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 4 C. Low -3 C.
- Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.
- Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.
Osoyoos
- Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 4 C. Low -3 C.
- Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with overnight flurries. High: 4 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Periods of snow or rain. High: 3 C. Low: 1 C.
- Monday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 4 C. Low: -6 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -5 C.
