Kitchener man charged in connection with fatal collision in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Hamilton earlier this week, according to Hamilton police.

They say officers were dispatched to Main and James Streets on Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after the collision had been reported.

When officers reached the scene, police say they found a heavily damaged Toyota Camry and a BMW lying against a building on the sidewalk at a corner of the intersection.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 64-year-old man from Hamilton was behind the wheel of the Camry. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The two young men who were in the BMW were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators believe speed and street racing played a role in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they have charged a 23-year-old man from Kitchener with dangerous operation causing death.