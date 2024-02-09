Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged in connection with fatal collision in Hamilton

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
Hamilton police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash in the downtown Feb. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash in the downtown Feb. 5, 2024. Global News
A 23-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Hamilton earlier this week, according to Hamilton police.

They say officers were dispatched to Main and James Streets on Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after the collision had been reported.

When officers reached the scene, police say they found a heavily damaged Toyota Camry and a BMW lying against a building on the sidewalk at a corner of the intersection.

A 64-year-old man from Hamilton was behind the wheel of the Camry. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The two young men who were in the BMW were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators believe speed and street racing played a role in the collision.

Police say they have charged a 23-year-old man from Kitchener with dangerous operation causing death.

