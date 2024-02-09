2 men charged following alleged assault, robbery in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Officers from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men after observing an alleged assault.

Officers say they were patrolling in the 100 block of Avenue S South at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, when they saw a man assaulted by two men.

“Before officers could exit their vehicle, the two suspects fled the scene but were located a short distance away,” the release read. “During their arrest, one of the suspects spit in the face of a constable. Upon search of their persons, property stolen from the victim and a knife were found.”

Both men were charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Additionally, the 29-year-old man has been charged with obstructing police, assaulting a police officer, and breaching his court-ordered conditions.

Police say the 19-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a weapon while breaching court-ordered conditions.