Crime

Stabbing in Vernon, 2 arrested, police say

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 7:34 pm
1 min read
Police vehicle lights View image in full screen
File photo of lights on a police car. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A man was stabbed in the North Okanagan on Thursday morning, with police saying the incident is under investigation and that two people have been arrested.

Vernon RCMP say they were alerted around 7 a.m., to a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, and that he entered a location along the 3400 block of 27th Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital by B.C. Ambulance, with police determining the incident happened outside a business along the 2400 block of 34th Street.

Vernon RCMP said two people have been arrested and remain in police custody.

“The parties involved are known to each other and we believe this to be a targeted incident with no known risk to the public,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area as officers continue to collect physical evidence in support of the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2024-2123.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

