Calgary pair face charges in connection with snowmobile theft ring

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Calgary say a man and a woman from Calgary are facing several charges in connection with a snowmobile theft ring spanning multiple provinces.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were contacted by a snowmobile dealership following what appeared to be a suspicious transaction on Jan. 10.

While investigators were working to determine who the rightful owners of the stolen property were, they uncovered a “complex ring of fraudulent identification being used by different people across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.” Police believe that fraudulent ID was used to buy, deliver and sell the snowmobiles, along with trailers.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a news release Thursday, Calgary police said they believe the individuals stole ID from multiple people and used it to create fake IDs and credit cards to purchase the snowmobiles and then “resell online to unsuspecting buyers.”

On Feb. 1, police executed a search warrant on a rural property near the 3500 block of 84 Street Southeast, where investigators seized additional stolen items, including a Mercedes Benz Sports Coup, a Honda Odyssey minivan and a brand-new utility trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

Devin Douglas Bruce, 35, faces several charges, including two counts of possession of forged documents. Bruce is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Isabella Morgan Schenck, 27, also faces several charges, including possession of stolen identification. Schenck is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.