Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary pair face charges in connection with snowmobile theft ring

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have charged two people following an investigation into a snowmobile theft ring. View image in full screen
Calgary police have charged two people following an investigation into a snowmobile theft ring. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Calgary say a man and a woman from Calgary are facing several charges in connection with a snowmobile theft ring spanning multiple provinces.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were contacted by a snowmobile dealership following what appeared to be a suspicious transaction on Jan. 10.

While investigators were working to determine who the rightful owners of the stolen property were, they uncovered a “complex ring of fraudulent identification being used by different people across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.” Police believe that fraudulent ID was used to buy, deliver and sell the snowmobiles, along with trailers.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a news release Thursday, Calgary police said they believe the individuals stole ID from multiple people and used it to create fake IDs and credit cards to purchase the snowmobiles and then “resell online to unsuspecting buyers.”

On Feb. 1, police executed a search warrant on a rural property near the 3500 block of 84 Street Southeast, where investigators seized additional stolen items, including a Mercedes Benz Sports Coup, a Honda Odyssey minivan and a brand-new utility trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

Devin Douglas Bruce, 35, faces several charges, including two counts of possession of forged documents. Bruce is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Isabella Morgan Schenck, 27, also faces several charges, including possession of stolen identification. Schenck is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Click to play video: 'Efforts to put the brakes on Calgary auto theft'
Efforts to put the brakes on Calgary auto theft
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices