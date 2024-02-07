Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 6:27 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020. A Calgary police officer was charged with sexual assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020. A Calgary police officer was charged with sexual assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary police officer was charged with sexual assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, ASIRT said it was directed to investigate sexual assault allegations against an off-duty Calgary Police Service officer on Oct. 13, 2020.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

ASIRT said after analyzing the evidence gathered, investigators believe they had reasonable grounds that an offence had been committed. The investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) shortly after.

ASIRT said it was then advised by the ACPS that the evidence did meet standards for prosecution. ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson determined the officer should be charged.

Trending Now

On Tuesday, Const. Brandon Kan was charged with sexual assault under Section 271 of the Criminal Code. ASIRT said he was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Story continues below advertisement

No further information will be released since the matter is before the courts, ASIRT said.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices