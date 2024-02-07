Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary police officer was charged with sexual assault after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

In a release on Wednesday afternoon, ASIRT said it was directed to investigate sexual assault allegations against an off-duty Calgary Police Service officer on Oct. 13, 2020.

ASIRT said after analyzing the evidence gathered, investigators believe they had reasonable grounds that an offence had been committed. The investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) shortly after.

ASIRT said it was then advised by the ACPS that the evidence did meet standards for prosecution. ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson determined the officer should be charged.

On Tuesday, Const. Brandon Kan was charged with sexual assault under Section 271 of the Criminal Code. ASIRT said he was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

No further information will be released since the matter is before the courts, ASIRT said.