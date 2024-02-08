Teacher who worked in Alberta, Saskatchewan schools charged with sexual assault of youth

Send this page to someone via email

A report of alleged sexual offences against a youth attending a school in the High Prairie School Division sparked an investigation last year by McLennan RCMP and the Alberta Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

On Feb. 7, 31-year-old Brock Mackenzie Whalen, who lives in Peace River, Alta., was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and child exploitation.

After appearing before a justice of the peace, the accused was released on conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on March 18.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said Whalen was employed by several school districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the High Prairie School Division, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, Saskatoon Public School Division (2013 and 2015) and the Lloydminster Public School Division (2014).

RCMP confirmed Whalen was working as a teacher.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division confirmed the accused is a teacher within its division.

RCMP would not disclose the gender of the youth in this case.

Parents or guardians who are worried their child or children may have been involved in an incident connected to this investigation are urged to contact local police.

This investigation is still active. Anyone with information about the High Prairie allegations is asked to contact McLennan RCMP at (780) 324-3086 or local police.