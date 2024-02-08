Edmonton police looking to identify suspects involved in stabbing in December

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton are turning to the public to help identify three men involved in a stabbing in December.

According to police, a man and woman were removing bags from their vehicle when they were allegedly stabbed by three men who fled the scene in a truck.

The incident happened near 128 Avenue and 85 Street around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Edmonton police provide a map of where an alleged attack which sent two people to hospital in December took place. Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said both people were taken to hospital. The 36-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the 45-year-old male reported serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both have since been released from hospital.

Police said the man and woman knew the attackers and believe the incident was targeted, but also said they unable to identify the men who attacked them.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured double cab truck.

Detectives with the EPS Investigative Response Team (IRT) are asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or who may have security or dash cam footage of the incident to contact them.

Anyone who has information or video footage related to this stabbing is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.