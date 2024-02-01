Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Retired Edmonton police officer and traffic agent charged with falsifying documents

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police badge View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A retired Edmonton Police Service officer and a traffic ticket agent were charged Wednesday in connection with 19 cases involving arrest reports and warrant executions that were allegedly falsified.

In a news release Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it was directed in April 2022 to investigate allegations of a police officer falsifying documents. ASIRT was notified by the Edmonton Police Service.

During the investigation, ASIRT found evidence linking a civilian to the officer’s actions.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Jan. 31, Nadia Kelm, a traffic ticket agent in Edmonton, and retired EPS officer Collin Smart “were arrested and charged in relation to 19 separate occurrences in which arrest reports and the execution of warrants were falsified,” ASIRT said.

The agency said further details cannot be released since the case is before the courts.

Story continues below advertisement

Both suspects are set to appear in court on March 5.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government pausing plan to change how people can fight traffic tickets'
Alberta government pausing plan to change how people can fight traffic tickets
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices