Retired Edmonton police officer and traffic agent charged with falsifying documents

A retired Edmonton Police Service officer and a traffic ticket agent were charged Wednesday in connection with 19 cases involving arrest reports and warrant executions that were allegedly falsified.

In a news release Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it was directed in April 2022 to investigate allegations of a police officer falsifying documents. ASIRT was notified by the Edmonton Police Service.

During the investigation, ASIRT found evidence linking a civilian to the officer’s actions.

On Jan. 31, Nadia Kelm, a traffic ticket agent in Edmonton, and retired EPS officer Collin Smart “were arrested and charged in relation to 19 separate occurrences in which arrest reports and the execution of warrants were falsified,” ASIRT said.

The agency said further details cannot be released since the case is before the courts.

Both suspects are set to appear in court on March 5.