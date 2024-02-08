Gearing up for winter: A look at fat biking in Peterborough County

While some may not consider the middle of winter prime cycling season, others are eager to move from the road to the trails to give fat biking a try.

“It is called fat biking because of these massive tires,” said Kim Deleenheer from Wild Rock Outfitters in Peterborough, Ont. An avid fat biker herself, she agreed to hit the trails with Global News for a lesson.

“These are a lot bigger than your typical mountain bike tires and they allow you to basically float on top of the snowy or muddy or messy trails that we see out here,” she said.

“Especially if you have studded tires like these, if you hit some icy spots or slick spots, you’ll be amazed at how much grip you have, and it will give you a lot more confidence too.”

1:56 Fat Bikes rising in popularity in Regina

She said she first got started in the sport to bridge the gap between the cycling and ski seasons. But she said that with weather being more unpredictable, she has noticed fat biking season — this year especially — has been longer.

Story continues below advertisement

“At first it was just for the in between season,” she said. “But it has been extending and these trails are so much fun it seems to be becoming more popular.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The trails she is talking about are the Millbrook Valley Trails in Millbrook, Ont.

“These trails are maintained by the Millbrook Mountain Bike Club,” she said. “It is a non-profit, volunteer-run club and they really set these trails apart because they use a type of groomer, it makes it really welcoming.”

She said she you can also try Harold Town Conservation Area or Jackson Park in Peterborough, though she added that those trails are not maintained.

So any tips for new riders?

“Looking ahead and keeping a nice steady cadence and you can’t go wrong,” Deleenheer said, adding that with a variety of trails, you can decide how challenging you want your ride to be.

And if you’re a beginner, not to worry. Deleenheer said it is less about the destination and more about enjoying the ride.

“It is fun just to get outside in the sunshine in the winter. Just enjoy the trails and the sun and it makes winter a lot more fun.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can find out more about the Millbrook Mountain Bike Club, donate to the organization or purchase a membership online. And if you’re looking to give the sport a try, you can rent fat bikes through Wild Rock Outfitters.