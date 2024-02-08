Arrest made after man allegedly poses as fundraiser for SickKids: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made after a man posed as a fundraiser for SickKids and solicited cash donations in downtown Toronto, police say.

Toronto police announced the arrest Thursday after looking to the public for help in identifying a suspect.

Since November, there have been multiple reports of a man going to apartment buildings in downtown Toronto and falsely portraying himself as a canvasser for the SickKids Foundation soliciting cash donations, police said.

The man allegedly wore SickKids-branded clothing and carried a fake ID badge.

“The man is not a legitimate canvasser for SickKids Foundation,” police said.

“It has been reported he becomes aggressive and physically intimidating when challenged by complainants.”

It prompted Toronto police’s financial crimes unit to launch an investigation last month.

On Tuesday, Vaughan resident Kenneth Gobin, 34, was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including four counts of breach of probation.

Investigators said they believe there are more victims and said anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.