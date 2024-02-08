Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made after man allegedly poses as fundraiser for SickKids: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Vaughan resident Kenneth Gobin, 34, was arrested and charged with multiple offences. View image in full screen
Vaughan resident Kenneth Gobin, 34, was arrested and charged with multiple offences. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest has been made after a man posed as a fundraiser for SickKids and solicited cash donations in downtown Toronto, police say.

Toronto police announced the arrest Thursday after looking to the public for help in identifying a suspect.

Since November, there have been multiple reports of a man going to apartment buildings in downtown Toronto and falsely portraying himself as a canvasser for the SickKids Foundation soliciting cash donations, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man allegedly wore SickKids-branded clothing and carried a fake ID badge.

“The man is not a legitimate canvasser for SickKids Foundation,” police said.

“It has been reported he becomes aggressive and physically intimidating when challenged by complainants.”

It prompted Toronto police’s financial crimes unit to launch an investigation last month.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Vaughan resident Kenneth Gobin, 34, was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including four counts of breach of probation.

Investigators said they believe there are more victims and said anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices