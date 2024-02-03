Toronto police seek to identify man allegedly posing as SickKids fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man who has reportedly posed as a fundraiser for SickKids.

Since November, there have been multiple reports of a man going to apartment buildings in downtown Toronto and falsely portraying himself as a canvasser for the SickKids Foundation soliciting cash donations, police said.

The man allegedly wears SickKids-branded clothing and carries a fake ID badge.

“The man is not a legitimate canvasser for SickKids Foundation,” police said, noting that the charity never canvasses in apartment or condo buildings and its canvassers do not solicit cash donations.

“It has been reported he becomes aggressive and physically intimidating when challenged by complainants,” police said.

Toronto police said if someone encounters the man, they should not confront him and instead call police with information.

Investigators released two images of a suspect Saturday in the hope that someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“Legitimate canvassers for SickKids Foundation wear an identity card attached to a lanyard with the canvassers name, ID# and a QR code which can be scanned for additional information,” police noted.