Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek to identify man allegedly posing as SickKids fundraiser

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
One of two images of a suspect released by police Saturday. View image in full screen
One of two images of a suspect released by police Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man who has reportedly posed as a fundraiser for SickKids.

Since November, there have been multiple reports of a man going to apartment buildings in downtown Toronto and falsely portraying himself as a canvasser for the SickKids Foundation soliciting cash donations, police said.

The man allegedly wears SickKids-branded clothing and carries a fake ID badge.

“The man is not a legitimate canvasser for SickKids Foundation,” police said, noting that the charity never canvasses in apartment or condo buildings and its canvassers do not solicit cash donations.

Toronto police seek to identify man allegedly posing as SickKids fundraiser - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police

“It has been reported he becomes aggressive and physically intimidating when challenged by complainants,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police said if someone encounters the man, they should not confront him and instead call police with information.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators released two images of a suspect Saturday in the hope that someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“Legitimate canvassers for SickKids Foundation wear an identity card attached to a lanyard with the canvassers name, ID# and a QR code which can be scanned for additional information,” police noted.

Click to play video: '‘Pure evil:’ Toronto man recounts taxi scam as police issue warning'
‘Pure evil:’ Toronto man recounts taxi scam as police issue warning
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices