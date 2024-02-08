Menu

Crime

3 Toronto suspects arrested after thefts at Cobourg, Port Hope businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
The Cobourg Police Service sign outside the police station. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service arrested three people following thefts at businesses on Wednesday. Global News file
Three Toronto residents face charges following an investigation into reported thefts in Port Hope and Cobourg, Ont.

Cobourg police say that at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a theft in progress was reported at a downtown business in the area of Spring and King streets.

Officers were told the three individuals were also believed to have been involved in a theft at a business in Port Hope before they went to the Cobourg business.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say two of the suspects left the Cobourg store on foot and the other in a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was found on University Avenue and pulled over. Police say they found multiple stolen items in the vehicle.

Two other suspects were found a short distance from the business.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the investigation with the Port Hope Police Service, a 28-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were arrested and each charged with theft under $5,000.

All three were held in custody for a future court appearance in Cobourg.

