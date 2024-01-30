Peterborough police probe theft of 3 mini track loaders from business

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the reported theft of three mini track loaders from a west-end business on the weekend.
Police on Monday were made aware of the incident on Monday. It’s believed the three machines were stolen on Saturday around 6:30 a.m. from a business in the area of North Monaghan Parkway and Elmdale Road.
The value of the theft is estimated at $165,000, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
