Peterborough police probe theft of 3 mini track loaders from business

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the reported theft of three mini track loaders from a west-end business on the weekend.

Police on Monday were made aware of the incident on Monday. It’s believed the three machines were stolen on Saturday around 6:30 a.m. from a business in the area of North Monaghan Parkway and Elmdale Road.

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating the theft of three mini loaders like this one from a business on the weekend. Peterborough police stock image

The value of the theft is estimated at $165,000, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.