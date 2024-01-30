Menu

Crime

Peterborough police probe theft of 3 mini track loaders from business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
RELATED: Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the reported theft of  three mini track loaders from a west-end business on the weekend.

Police on Monday were made aware of the incident on Monday. It’s believed the three machines were stolen on Saturday around 6:30 a.m. from a business in the area of North Monaghan Parkway and Elmdale Road.

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating the theft of three mini loaders like this one from a business on the weekend.
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating the theft of three mini loaders like this one from a business on the weekend. Peterborough police stock image

The value of the theft is estimated at $165,000, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Ontario provides $492K to tackle auto thefts in Peterborough and Kawarthas
