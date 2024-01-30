Peterborough police arrest 2 after traffic stop leads to drugs, weapon seizures

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop by Peterborough police’s new Community FIRST team led to the arrest of two people on a number of charges on Monday morning.

Peterborough Police Service said its community-focused investigation and response support team was on general patrol when officers spotted a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

Officers determined the vehicle’s rear licence plate had been reported stolen several weeks earlier and did not match the front licence plate.

— Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) January 30, 2024

A traffic stop determined the driver was currently suspended from driving. An open bottle of liquor was found in the driver’s seat. A further search of the vehicle located a small amount of methamphetamine and 145 percocet pills.

A passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of an extendable baton.

A 33-year-old Peterborough man and a 32-year-old woman were jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man was also charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid, methamphetamine), driving while under suspension (Highway Traffic Act) and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor (Liquor Licence and Control Act).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 27.

The woman was also charged with unauthorized possession of weapon. She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.