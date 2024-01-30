Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police arrest 2 after traffic stop leads to drugs, weapon seizures

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
RELATED: Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A traffic stop by Peterborough police’s new Community FIRST team led to the arrest of two people on a number of charges on Monday morning.

Peterborough Police Service said its community-focused investigation and response support team was on general patrol when officers spotted a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

Officers determined the vehicle’s rear licence plate had been reported stolen several weeks earlier and did not match the front licence plate.

Story continues below advertisement

A traffic stop determined the driver was currently suspended from driving. An open bottle of liquor was found in the driver’s seat. A further search of the vehicle located a small amount of methamphetamine and 145 percocet pills.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of an extendable baton.

A 33-year-old Peterborough man and a 32-year-old woman were jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man was also charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid, methamphetamine), driving while under suspension (Highway Traffic Act) and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor (Liquor Licence and Control Act).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 27.

The woman was also charged with unauthorized possession of weapon. She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices