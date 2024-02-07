Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon suspended 3 games

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will be short a blueliner when they conclude the road trip on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers and beyond.

The NHL suspended defenceman Brenden Dillon for three games on Wednesday for an illegal check to the head.

Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head on Pittsburgh’s Noel Acciari. https://t.co/fpfGFVIM8B — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 7, 2024

The decision came down after a phone hearing earlier in the day. In making the ruling the league said the head was the main point of contact.

Dillon was ejected in the second period on Tuesday for a five-minute match penalty and the Pittsburgh Penguins subsequently scored twice on the power play en route to a 3-0 victory.

Noel Acciari was on the receiving end of the check and he did not return to the game.

It’s Dillon’s second career suspension after being banned for one game in 2017 for slashing. He’ll miss their games against the Flyers, Penguins and San Jose Sharks as he won’t be eligible to return until next Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Logan Stanley is expected to take his spot in the lineup in what will be his first game since Dec. 12.