First responders took seven people to hospital Wednesday after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the basement of a building off Whyte Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called in to help EMS at 12:40 a.m. for a call at 99th Street and 79th Avenue.

High levels of carbon monoxide were found in the building’s basement and the building’s approximately 18 suites were evacuated.

