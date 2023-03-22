Northwest Calgary apartment evacuated due to carbon monoxide concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Around 50 residents of a northwest Calgary apartment building were evacuated on Wednesday morning due to carbon monoxide concerns.

Carol Henke, the Calgary Fire Department’s public information officer, told QR Calgary fire crews were alerted to carbon monoxide concerns at an apartment building at 2000 Citadel Meadows Point at around 7:45 a.m.

According to Henke, a resident on the third floor of the building called 911 after their carbon monoxide alarm went off.

Read more: Carbon monoxide prompts evacuation of seniors from Calgary apartment building

The building’s carbon monoxide detectors were also activated, which prompted the alarm company and the building manager to call 911 as well.

Emergency crews found levels of carbon monoxide of up to 500 parts per million, which could be fatal if exposed for an extended period of time. Henke said a blocked vent due to construction in the area may have caused the carbon monoxide buildup.

Story continues below advertisement

A Calgary Transit bus was brought in to shelter the residents until the building was ventilated and deemed safe, Henke said.

Read more: 2 people dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

“You have to remember that carbon monoxide is tasteless, odourless and colourless. You just don’t know it’s there and the only way you know it’s there is if you have a working carbon monoxide alarm,” Henke told QR Calgary.

“If you are in an environment where carbon monoxide is undetected, it can be fatal.

“We strongly encourage everybody to have a working carbon monoxide alarm in their home and in their apartments. There are many different sources for carbon monoxide.”