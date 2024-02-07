Police bust alleged 3D printed gun-making operation in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s provincial gang unit says it has arrested one man and broken up an apparent 3D-printed gun-making operation in Prince George.

In a Wednesday media release, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) said it raided a home in the northern B.C. city on Monday.

Officers seized a 3D printer, a loaded and assembled 3D-printed gun, 3D-printed frames, slides and magazines.

Police also seized a rifle with its serial number removed and a variety of illegal gun parts including silencers and extended magazines.

The operation also netted allegedly counterfeit U.S. cash.

A man was arrested and released pending further investigation, police said.

3D-printed firearms, also known as “ghost guns” are becoming a greater concern to police across Canada as they become cheaper and easier to manufacture.

The guns can be easily assembled and do not have serial numbers, making them difficult to trace.

In October, the RCMP told the Canadian Press it did not have a database on 3D guns, printers or how many shootings have been recorded using the weapons.

In the United States, the Justice Department has told the Supreme Court that local law enforcement agencies seized more than 19,000 ghost guns at crime scenes in 2021.

— with files from the Canadian Press