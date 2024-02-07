New allegations raised in civil suit against disgraced VPD detective

Send this page to someone via email

In 2018, former Vancouver Police Department detective Jim Fisher was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to two counts of breach of trust and one count of sexual exploitation.

Now, newly released court documents reveal disturbing allegations from two additional young women, which never resulted in charges.

Lawyer Jason Gratl represents the two women in a civil suit against Fisher and the City of Vancouver, which acts for the Vancouver Police Department.

“The guilty pleas are in my view the tip of the iceberg,” he told Global News.

The suit was launched in 2019 but many allegations were unknown due to publication bans.

In the newly released documents, it’s alleged that while Fisher was with the VPD’s Counter Exploitation Unit, he coerced sexual favors from the women, who were sex trafficking victims.

“This is a horrendous situation,” Gratl said.

“The Vancouver Police Department Counter Exploitation Unit was set up specifically to establish trust between very vulnerable street-involved girls with a history of abuse.”

One of the women alleges “the first incident occurred in a vehicle outside (a) residence … the second occurred in the visitor parking lot at Grouse Mountain,” according to court filings.

Another woman alleges she was “sexually assaulted in his vehicle.”

Investigators determined “through a search of Fisher’s cellular phone, the search of … phone … shows Fisher in the area,” according to the suit.

When contacted by Global News, Fisher stated by email, “I have no further comments in regard to matters that are still before the courts.”

Allegations of wrongdoing have also been denied in statements of defence filed by Fisher and the city of Vancouver.

None of these allegations have been tested in court.