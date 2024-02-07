Porsche stolen in shocking Hamilton-area home invasion recovered: police

Send this page to someone via email

One of two vehicles stolen during a Hamilton home invasion on the weekend has been recovered, according to police.

Investigators say a silver Porsche 992 driven out of an Ancaster garage early Saturday morning has been successfully “located and seized” in the Toronto Area on Tuesday.

Still outstanding is a blue Audi Q5 that was taken after four suspects broke into a home around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 and held residents at gunpoint.

Detectives say the suspects arrived at the house near Hopkins Court and York Road in a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck and forcefully entered the dwelling while brandishing firearms.

There were no reported injuries when police arrived at the scene.

Hamilton police say the investigation is ongoing and that they’re still seeking witnesses and security camera footage from the area to identify suspects.