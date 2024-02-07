Kingston, Ont. demonstrators rally against Alberta’s gender identity policies

Send this page to someone via email

A group of students and supporters rallied in Kingston, Ont., Wednesday to protest against Alberta’s controversial gender identity policies.

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the fall sitting of the legislature would bring new rules, including restrictions on youth changing their names or pronouns at school and getting hormone therapy or gender reassignment surgery.

The proposed changes don’t sit well with 16-year-old Sid Billings, who organized the Kingston rally.

“It’s infringing a lot on the rights of trans youth,” Billings said shortly after the protest got underway outside city hall Wednesday morning.

“School is meant to be a safe space where you can learn but you can also feel safe within the school.

“Right now these laws are taking that away from trans youth.”

Smith’s new plan will require schools to notify parents and obtain consent if a student wants to change their name or pronouns. It also prohibits anyone under 18 from getting gender-affirmation surgeries.

Puberty blockers and hormone therapy will not be allowed for kids aged 15 and under, unless they’ve already started treatment.

Parents will also be given the choice to opt their children out of classroom discussions and instruction on gender identity, sexual orientation or human sexuality. All third-party materials regarding these subjects must be pre-approved by the Ministry of Education.

The policy has sparked controversy in Alberta and protests at the legislature.

Students in Alberta held school walkouts Wednesday and Billings said the Kingston rally was planned to support those students.

“We’re out here in solidarity with them to show that they’re not alone,” Billings said, adding they also hope bringing attention to the issue will help prevent similar legislation in this province.

“We want everybody to be aware of what is happening rather than this just be stuck in the shadows.”

— with files from The Canadian Press