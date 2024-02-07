Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to help track down a man on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent the Kitchener-Waterloo area as well as Barrie and London.

Police say their repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is looking to track down 55-year-old Nathan Herman as he has breached his statutory release.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Herman also has two tattoos, one featuring boxing gloves with wings on the upper area of his right arm and the other with the name Ashley on the opposite arm.

He is currently serving a two-year, three-month sentence for a number of convictions, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a fraudulent identity document.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Herman or has information on his whereabouts to call the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.