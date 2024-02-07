Calgary man charged after allegedly handing out business cards with samples of cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid drug-trafficking charges after a man allegedly handed out business cards with free samples of cocaine in Calgary.

Officers patrolling a downtown casino became aware of the cards on Christmas Eve after they were given out to patrons.

Police say the cards bore a name that the accused used as an alias, and small baggies with samples of suspected cocaine were attached.

Investigators began an investigation in January.

Last weekend, officers searched a vehicle and recovered almost 60 grams of cocaine individually portioned in more than 50 baggies, a digital scale, cash and business cards.

Seyyed Amir Razavi, 30, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Razavi was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.

— with files from Global News.