Crime

Woman charged with impaired driving after cops say vehicle hit police cruiser

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
A Peterborough Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman was arrested for impaired driving after her vehicle struck a police cruiser on Feb. 6, 2024. Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges following a collision with a police cruiser on Tuesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service say that at around 10 p.m., a concerned motorist called 911 to report a suspected impaired driver travelling eastbound on Lansdowne Street near Monaghan Road.

The vehicle was reportedly going excessively slow, swerving and nearly striking several vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were dispatched but at the same time, another officer was conducting a traffic stop on Lansdowne near Sherburne Street. Police say the suspect vehicle struck the police cruiser which had its emergency lights activated.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and noticed signs of impairment.

A 21-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5.

