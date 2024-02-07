2 to hospital after transport, pickup collide on Highway 7 east of Omemee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

No serious injuries were reported after a transport truck and a pickup truck collided on Highway 7 near Omemee, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP tell Global News that officers responded to the collision on the highway near Emily Park Road around 5:25 a.m., just a few kilometres east of the village.

Both drivers were found with non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by paramedics, OPP say.

The transport truck ended up rolling into a ditch, spilling its large load of construction supplies, including lumber, along the highway.

The highway’s lanes were closed in both directions between Acrevale Road and Emily Park Road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP on X reported the highway was reopened just before 4 p.m.