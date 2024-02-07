Menu

Traffic

2 to hospital after transport, pickup collide on Highway 7 east of Omemee: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
Crews cleanup debris spilled following a collision between a transport truck and another vehicle on Highway 7 near Omemee, Ont., on Feb. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Crews cleanup debris spilled following a collision between a transport truck and another vehicle on Highway 7 near Omemee, Ont., on Feb. 7, 2024. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
No serious injuries were reported after a transport truck and a pickup truck collided on Highway 7 near Omemee, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP tell Global News that officers responded to the collision on the highway near Emily Park Road around 5:25 a.m., just a few kilometres east of the village.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Both drivers were found with non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by paramedics, OPP say.

The transport truck ended up rolling into a ditch, spilling its large load of construction supplies, including lumber, along the highway.

The highway’s lanes were closed in both directions between Acrevale Road and Emily Park Road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP on X reported the highway was reopened just before 4 p.m.

