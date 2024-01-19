No serious injuries after pickup trucks collide on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No one was seriously hurt following a T-bone collision and rollover on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., late Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 7 east of Burnham Line and found two pickup trucks in the middle of the highway.

Paramedics assessed both drivers, who were able to get out of the vehicles, but no one was taken to hospital.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

This was the scene on Highway 7 east of Burnham Line in @OSMTownship last hour. Two pickup trucks were involved in a t-bone crash with one ending up on its side. This is the second crash in this stretch of road this morning #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/uNkJTaEoK8 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 19, 2024

Peterborough County OPP are investigating.

It was the second collision in that area on Friday. Earlier around 9 a.m., two transport trucks collided at the entrance to a gas station.