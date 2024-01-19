Menu

Traffic

No serious injuries after pickup trucks collide on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 19, 2024 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'No serious injuries after T-bone collision on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough'
No serious injuries after T-bone collision on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough
No one was seriously hurt following a T-bone collision and roll over on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Friday morning.
No one was seriously hurt following a T-bone collision and rollover on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., late Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 7 east of Burnham Line and found two pickup trucks in the middle of the highway.

Paramedics assessed both drivers, who were able to get out of the vehicles, but no one was taken to hospital.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating.

It was the second collision in that area on Friday. Earlier around 9 a.m., two transport trucks collided at the entrance to a gas station.

Click to play video: 'Father searches for answers as fatalities increase on Peterborough County roads'
Father searches for answers as fatalities increase on Peterborough County roads
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

