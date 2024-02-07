Highway 7 closed east of Omemee for collision

See more sharing options

A section of Highway 7 near Omemee, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed Wednesday following a collision.

In a post on X, OPP and the Ministry of Transportation’s 511Ontario around 7:15 a.m. reported the highway’s lanes were closed in both directions between Acrevale Road and Emily Park Road, just a few kilometres east of the village of Omemee.

The collision reportedly involves a transport truck and a pickup truck.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy7 between Emily Park Rd and Acrevale Rd #Omemee – Road closed following collision. Emergency services attending. ^jt pic.twitter.com/clyp8SbtZ9 — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) February 7, 2024

There is no word yet if there are any injuries.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have not provided any other details on the collision.

more to come