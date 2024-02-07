Menu

Traffic

Highway 7 closed east of Omemee for collision

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
A section of Hwy. 7 just east of Omemee, Ont., was closed following a collision on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A section of Hwy. 7 just east of Omemee, Ont., was closed following a collision on Wednesday. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
A section of Highway 7 near Omemee, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed Wednesday following a collision.

In a post on X, OPP and the Ministry of Transportation’s 511Ontario around 7:15 a.m. reported the highway’s lanes were closed in both directions between Acrevale Road and Emily Park Road, just a few kilometres east of the village of Omemee.

The collision reportedly involves a transport truck and a pickup truck.

There is no word yet if there are any injuries.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have not provided any other details on the collision.

more to come

