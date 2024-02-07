SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Goals of Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine remain unchanged: Kremlin

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 7, 2024 7:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing divide in Canadian support for Ukraine tied to political affiliation, poll suggests'
Growing divide in Canadian support for Ukraine tied to political affiliation, poll suggests
WATCH - Growing divide in Canadian support for Ukraine tied to political affiliation, poll suggests
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the goals of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine remain unchanged nearly two years after President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops to fight there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s objectives in Ukraine were still relevant, before describing what they were.

“Demilitarization, denazification, (and) ensuring the safety of people living in those regions that have already become Russian, protecting them from direct attacks and actually saving their lives,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“In addition, in a broader sense, it is to ensure the security of the Russian Federation against the background of attempts to destroy Ukraine’s neutral status, suck it into NATO, and further drag NATO’s military infrastructure closer to our country’s borders,” added Peskov.

Click to play video: 'Canada-Ukraine new trade agreement to boost Ukraine’s economic reconstruction: Mary Ng'
Canada-Ukraine new trade agreement to boost Ukraine’s economic reconstruction: Mary Ng
Trending Now

Ukraine and the West have repeatedly accused Russia of using what they say are false pretexts to wage an unjustified war of colonial conquest which Kyiv has pledged to resist until the last Russian soldier leaves its territory.

Advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices