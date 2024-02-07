Goals of Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine remain unchanged: Kremlin

Send this page to someone via email

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the goals of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine remain unchanged nearly two years after President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops to fight there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s objectives in Ukraine were still relevant, before describing what they were.

“Demilitarization, denazification, (and) ensuring the safety of people living in those regions that have already become Russian, protecting them from direct attacks and actually saving their lives,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“In addition, in a broader sense, it is to ensure the security of the Russian Federation against the background of attempts to destroy Ukraine’s neutral status, suck it into NATO, and further drag NATO’s military infrastructure closer to our country’s borders,” added Peskov.

Ukraine and the West have repeatedly accused Russia of using what they say are false pretexts to wage an unjustified war of colonial conquest which Kyiv has pledged to resist until the last Russian soldier leaves its territory.