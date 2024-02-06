Canada, U.S. women’s hockey teams face off as Rivalry Series comes to Regina, Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada has arrived in Saskatchewan as the national women’s hockey team prepares to face-off against the United States in the latest iteration of the Rivalry Series.

The annual series pits the two nations against each other in a best-of-seven showdown. Canada currently trails the United States 3-1 in the series.

Saskatoon will host Game 5 Wednesday night at the Sasktel Centre in what will be a special homecoming for a pair of players.

Olympic Gold medalist Emily Clark said the last game she played in her hometown was nearly eight years ago.

“It’s extremely surreal to be back home playing hockey at this level, especially with the national team,” Clark said Tuesday after the team’s first practice in Saskatchewan “It’s honestly so special and it’s a dream come true that I didn’t even know I could have. I’m just trying to soak up every second.”

Clark said it has been nice to see family and friends, which has helped her feel re-energized.

“My family and friends, they’re amazing,” Clark said. “And they understand that we’re here with a job to do and a huge game tomorrow night.”

Saskatoon’s Sophie Shirley will also make her debut Wednesday after getting called up to the team. She said she couldn’t dream of a better place to do it.

“I was actually at a dog park when I got the call… but being able to get that call and have the opportunity to play here of all places and have this be my debut is super cool for me,” Shirley said. “I’m just really excited and proud to be able to wear the jersey in my hometown.”

On Friday, the teams will travel a few hours south to Regina for Game 6 at the Brandt Centre.

Marie-Philip Poulin, captain of Team Canada, said it has been a quick turnaround to get ready for game time after landing in the province last night, but she is excited to play in the Prairies.

“Every time you get to come here with this group is such an honour,” Philip-Poulin said. “We’ll find the energy to wear that jersey and put a lot of pride for the team.”