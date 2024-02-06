RCMP investigating assault inside an arena in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is ongoing into what officers with the Portage la Prairie RCMP said was an incident of assault in the Manitoba community.

Police said they responded to the incident at the Stride Place arena on Feb. 3, at approximately 8:20 a.m. They said they received information that an altercation occurred between several youth, with bear spray being used.

No injuries were reported.

Two individuals were arrested and later released with no charges. A further investigation led to officers identifying a suspect who arrested on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy is facing several charges including assault with a weapon and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released with an upcoming court date.

